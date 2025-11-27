Delhi Hosts Mega ‘Your Money, Your Right’ Camp to Help Citizens Reclaim Funds

In a landmark push to return unclaimed financial assets to their rightful owners, Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary jointly addressed a mega camp of the ‘आपका पैसा, आपका अधिकार’ (Your Money, Your Right) campaign in New Delhi today. The event drew participation from thousands of citizens and representatives from India’s financial regulatory ecosystem.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to ensure that every Indian citizen can reclaim long-forgotten or undisclosed financial assets—ranging from bank deposits and fixed deposits to insurance claims, dividends, shares, and mutual fund holdings.

The mega camp, held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center, was organised under the aegis of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) with participation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SEBI, IRDAI, IEPFA, and the PFRDA, among other institutions.

“This Is Not Just Money — It Is Your Right”: CM Rekha Gupta

In her address, CM Rekha Gupta reaffirmed confidence in India’s robust banking system, noting that:

Citizens have trusted Indian banks for decades

Governance reforms and digitisation under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have strengthened transparency

The government is committed to restoring unclaimed assets digitally

She emphasised that the new digital tools under the campaign reflect the government’s focused commitment to delivery-oriented governance.

Smt. Gupta urged Delhi residents to proactively check their financial records:

“This is not merely recovery of funds—it is restoration of rights, fulfillment of justice, and affirmation of your entitlements.”

The Chief Minister announced that approximately ₹850 million (₹85 crore) has already been returned to rightful owners in Delhi alone and assured full support from the Delhi Government in expanding the campaign.

“Public Trust Is Our Strength”: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary called the campaign a citizen-centric initiative reflecting India’s governance philosophy. He noted that under PM Modi’s leadership:

Financial inclusion has become the bedrock of India’s development

Schemes like PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, PMMY, and PM SVANidhi have expanded access to banking, insurance, pensions, microcredit, and digital finance

The government aims to ensure that no citizen is deprived of their accumulated wealth

Shri Chaudhary highlighted that the campaign is being expanded to all districts between October and December 2025:

“This initiative ensures that the hard-earned money of citizens does not remain unattended and reaches them at the right time.”

The Minister stressed that the campaign is about more than asset recovery—it symbolizes trust, respect, and empowerment.

The 3A Framework: Awareness, Accessibility, Action

Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, elaborated on the strategic design of the campaign—built on the 3A Framework:

1. Awareness

National digital campaigns launched in multiple Indian languages

Informational videos, booklets, and FAQs prepared in regional languages

Wide outreach to build understanding of claim processes

2. Accessibility

District-level mega camps across the nation

Facilitation desks by banks, insurers, regulators, and ULBs

Helpdesks guiding families through documentation and verification

3. Action

Immediate initiation of claim processes during camps

Coordination with financial institutions to verify and process claims

Real-time tracking to accelerate disbursal

Shri Nagaraju shared impressive national progress:

272 district camps completed across four phases

102 more camps scheduled for the next day

₹18.87 billion (₹1,887 crore) returned to citizens within two months

While acknowledging the strong start, he emphasised the need for increased participation, especially in urban centres like Delhi. As of 31 August 2025, Delhi still has ₹3,210.84 crore pending in the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund.

Why So Much Money Goes Unclaimed?

Large amounts of financial assets remain unclaimed due to:

Outdated contact or nominee details

Lack of awareness of dormant accounts

Death of account holders without family knowledge

Untracked investments over decades

Inactive demat accounts or policies

The ‘Your Money, Your Right’ campaign addresses these gaps by bringing all institutions together under one collective framework.

National Campaign Launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The national launch of the campaign was conducted by Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman on 4 October 2025 from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Since then, states across India have hosted widespread mobilisation and awareness efforts.

The Delhi mega camp further reinforces the government’s vision of leveraging financial literacy, digital empowerment, and doorstep service delivery.

Empowering Citizens Through a Unified Financial Ecosystem

The mega camp included dedicated guidance counters run by:

RBI

SEBI

IRDAI

IEPFA

PFRDA

Public and private sector banks

Insurance companies

Mutual fund registrars and transfer agents

Citizens were assisted in checking:

Dormant bank accounts

Old insurance policies

Matured FDs

Unclaimed dividends

Forgotten shareholdings

Mutual fund folios

The event underscored a whole-of-government effort to strengthen trust between citizens and the financial system.

A National Movement Rooted in Trust and Transparency

‘Your Money, Your Right’ has quickly evolved into one of India’s most impactful financial empowerment initiatives. It represents:

A shift toward citizen-first governance

Use of digital platforms for public good

A systemic effort to return wealth to families

With camps expanding nationwide and growing public participation, the government aims to ensure that every rupee belonging to every citizen is returned to its rightful owner.