India's Nationwide Campaign Leads to Rs 2,000 Crore Unclaimed Assets Settlement

In a significant initiative, the Indian government has launched the 'Your Money, Your Right' campaign. Designed to assist citizens in reclaiming unclaimed financial assets, this effort facilitated the recovery of Rs 2,000 crore in October and November 2025 alone.

The campaign, operational since October 4, aims to settle a variety of financial assets for legitimate claimants. From October to December 5, proactive measures were undertaken in 477 districts, backed by district administration and financial experts, as detailed by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a Rajya Sabha statement.

To optimize outreach, standard operating procedures, regional awareness material, and short videos were disseminated. Collaborative efforts of major financial regulatory bodies, such as RBI and SEBI, have made tracing unclaimed assets more efficient. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to resolving financial disputes efficiently and effectively.

