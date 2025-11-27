Final Call for Tamil Nadu Voters: Submit Enumeration Forms for Draft Roll

Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, announced that only voters submitting their signed enumeration forms by December 4 will be included in the draft electoral roll set for release on December 9. This measure aims to ensure up-to-date voter listings.

The ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) concludes on December 4, and voters who fail to submit their forms by this deadline won't be featured in the draft roll. Patnaik has urged voters to participate fully in this democratic exercise to avoid exclusion.

For those missing from the draft, a claims and objections period between December 9, 2025, and January 8, 2026, allows voters to submit Form 6 to include their names. Objections to existing entries can also be filed during this period. Verification notices will be issued from December 9, 2025, to January 31, followed by the final roll publication on February 7, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)