BlueTel Communications Enters Rail Live 2025 to Secure Global Partnerships

South African Information and Communications Technology (ICT) firm BlueTel Communications has entered Rail Live 2025 in Madrid with a decisive mandate: to secure meaningful global partnerships that will accelerate the modernisation of Africa’s rail and digital communication networks. Backed by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) through its Outward Selling Mission (OSM), the company is among a select group of South African enterprises positioned to expand their global presence and integrate into international value chains.

A Growing African ICT Player With Continental Ambitions

Founded in 2012, BlueTel Communications has steadily strengthened its footprint across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and parts of East Africa. The company offers specialised professional services for the telecommunications sector — from advanced network planning and on-site implementation to maintenance support and after-sales solutions.

Operating within a niche domain typically controlled by multinational vendors, BlueTel has carved out a competitive advantage grounded in technical expertise, operational agility, and strong customer relationships across diverse African markets. Its long-term vision is to evolve into one of the continent’s leading full-spectrum telecommunications service providers.

Rail Live 2025: A Strategic Platform for Convergence of Telecoms and Rail Technologies

According to Hilkia Jacobs, Director of Business Development and Finance, Rail Live 2025 provides unparalleled opportunities to connect with global innovators in rail communications, digital signalling, and intelligent mobility systems.

Jacobs explained that ICT and rail technologies are increasingly intertwined, with railways relying on resilient communication networks to support operations, safety, and real-time data transmission across fast-moving trains and remote corridors.

“Partnerships are the reason I am here. There is enormous alignment between communications technologies and the rail environment — especially when it comes to connectivity, data reliability and ensuring seamless communications across moving trains,” Jacobs noted. “We are here to meet equipment manufacturers, learn from their advancements, train our engineers, and bring those technologies back to South Africa and into the broader African market.”

He added that breaking into the rail sector has been a long-standing ambition for BlueTel, referencing previous engagement attempts with Transnet to enhance communications infrastructure for the iconic Blue Train. Rail Live, he said, has now presented the ideal platform to reignite that strategic direction.

Africa’s Infrastructure Boom Creates New Pathways for Innovation

Jacobs emphasised that Africa is undergoing rapid infrastructure expansion, with governments and private operators investing in smarter, digitally integrated transport systems. This has created increasing demand for network stability, digital monitoring, IoT-enabled equipment, and unified communication systems — areas where BlueTel sees major opportunity.

“Africa is where things are happening. Our mission isn’t to take our skills to Europe. It’s to bring the world’s best innovations home. We want to position ourselves as the bridge between global technology providers and African markets,” he said.

By aligning with leading European and global firms, BlueTel hopes to drive the adoption of modern rail communication systems across Africa, improve safety standards, and boost the efficiency of cross-border transport corridors.

High Engagement and New Leads Within Hours

BlueTel’s strong presence at Rail Live has generated immediate interest from global manufacturers and solution providers. According to Jacobs, the first day alone delivered unprecedented engagement:

“In the first five to six hours, I collected more qualified leads than I would normally secure in six months. Many of the companies I spoke with are eager to enter the South African and African markets. Because we already operate nationally — with offices in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town — we can offer them an instant footprint, warehousing capacity, and a trusted local partner.”

This demand underscores BlueTel’s strategic importance as a gateway for foreign technology firms seeking entry into Africa’s competitive telecommunications and transport environment.

The dtic’s OSM Programme Catalyses Global Exposure for South African Firms

BlueTel credited the dtic’s Outward Selling Mission for providing South African companies with an international stage to demonstrate their capabilities, diversify into new industries, and develop partnerships that support South Africa’s reindustrialisation strategy.

Jacobs said the programme’s value extends far beyond networking — it empowers South African firms to align with global technological trends and translate them into regional development.

“The support from the dtic has given us exposure we could not have achieved on our own. It has opened doors to opportunities that will shape the future of our business and positively influence the development of Africa’s ICT and rail sectors.”

Looking Ahead: Accelerating Africa’s Digital and Rail Transformation

As global demand for digital infrastructure and intelligent transport systems grows, BlueTel believes that African companies must position themselves at the forefront of modernisation. The engagements at Rail Live 2025 have set the stage for potential collaborations that could influence how African passenger and freight rail networks adopt next-generation communications technologies.

With a strengthened international network and a clear vision, BlueTel Communications is moving closer to becoming one of Africa’s most influential ICT and rail communication partners — delivering solutions that connect industries, countries, and communities.