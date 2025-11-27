Om Birla Praises Tax Reforms, Urges IRS Trainees to Uphold Transparency

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today highlighted the transformative impact of India’s tax reforms, noting that the shift toward a simpler, transparent, and technology-driven tax system is playing a crucial role in strengthening the country’s economic foundation. He was addressing the Officer Trainees (OTs) of the 76th Batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS–Customs & Indirect Taxes) during an Appreciation Course on Parliamentary Processes and Procedures organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) at the Parliament House Complex.

GST and Tax Reforms: Building a Transparent, Growth-Oriented Economy

Shri Birla said that India’s direct and indirect tax reforms—especially the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the “One Nation, One Tax” framework—have reshaped the taxation landscape. He emphasized that GST has unified the market, reduced procedural complexities, and created an ecosystem that encourages compliance and economic expansion.

He stressed that maintaining this transparent and efficient system is a collective responsibility of revenue service officers, who must ensure fairness, clarity, and accountability in tax administration.

Rising Participation of Women Officers: Reflecting India’s Aspirations

Expressing satisfaction with the growing presence of women in Central and All India Services, Shri Birla observed that increasing female representation signals the changing aspirations of a confident New India. The 76th IRS batch itself reflects this progress, with women constituting 40% of the officer trainees.

He added that as more women join services like the IRS, it strengthens inclusive governance and sets powerful examples for the next generation.

Youth-Led Innovation Driving India’s Future

Shri Birla praised India’s youth for their exceptional technological aptitude and innovative thinking. He noted that young IRS officers, equipped with cutting-edge skills and modern perspectives, are the driving force behind India’s journey toward global leadership.

He said their contribution will be instrumental in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, a developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Parliament: The Nucleus of Democratic Decision-Making

The Speaker highlighted that the Parliament of India is the heart of policymaking and democratic deliberations. Understanding parliamentary processes, legislative intent, and debate culture, he stressed, is essential for IRS officers who will soon play a vital role in executing the nation’s economic policies.

Role of IRS Officers: Beyond Tax Collection

Shri Birla underlined that IRS–C&IT officers serve as key custodians of India’s economic ecosystem. Their responsibilities go far beyond tax collection and include:

Respecting and supporting honest taxpayers

Facilitating business operations

Curbing illegal trade and smuggling

Preventing money laundering

Ensuring financial discipline and compliance

A robust revenue administration, he emphasized, is central to funding national development priorities.

Modern Tools Strengthening Tax Governance

The Speaker noted that India’s tax administration is witnessing rapid modernization. Tools such as:

Digital tax filing systems

AI-driven assessments

Data-led compliance monitoring

Advanced analytics for risk detection

are enhancing fairness, transparency, and efficiency. These innovations, he said, empower both taxpayers and administrators while reducing ambiguities and discretionary interventions.

He encouraged the OTs to embrace technology, develop deep domain expertise, and adopt a spirit of continuous learning.

Deep Study of Laws, Debates, and Policy Intent

Shri Om Birla urged the trainees to thoroughly study:

Taxation laws and amendments

Parliamentary debates

Committee reports

Landmark judgments

Emerging global taxation trends

Understanding the letter and intent of laws, he stressed, is essential for implementing them effectively and ethically.

Dynamic and Diverse 76th IRS Batch

The 76th Batch of IRS–C&IT represents the diversity and dynamism of modern India:

79 Officer Trainees, including 5 from Bhutan

40% women

32% from rural backgrounds

Average age: 28 years

51 with prior professional experience

Shri Birla said this diversity enriches the service and strengthens its ability to understand and serve citizens across varied socio-economic backgrounds.

A Future-Ready IRS Strengthening the Nation

The Speaker expressed confidence that the dedication, technical expertise, and innovative abilities of the young IRS officers will significantly strengthen India’s tax ecosystem. Their service, he remarked, will contribute to better compliance, greater transparency, and a more inclusive economic trajectory.

Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, delivered the welcome address, marking the beginning of an insightful engagement between the nation’s future tax administrators and parliamentary leadership.