2025: A Year of Pride and Progress for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's achievements in 2025, marking significant milestones in national security, sports, science, and culture. Operation Sindoor became a symbol of national pride, while advancements in space, sports victories, and cultural heritage celebrated India's progress. Modi emphasized the rising influence of India's youth and technology globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:51 IST
  • India

In his final 'Mann Ki Baat' address of 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on a year filled with proud milestones for India, citing achievements in national security, sports, and science. Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action, stood out as a testament to India's commitment to safeguarding its interests.

Modi heralded sports triumphs, including the men's and women's cricket teams' international victories and para-athletes' medal-winning performances. The year also saw landmark advancements in science, with Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the first Indian at the International Space Station.

The Prime Minister emphasized the cultural resonance of 2025 in events such as the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and noted the increasing number of cheetahs in India. He lauded the spirit of 'swadeshi' and affirmed the nation's readiness to embrace 2026 with new aspirations after a year of both triumphs and challenges.

