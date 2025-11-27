Gauteng Issues 300 New Operating Licences as Province Accelerates Transport Sector Stabilisation

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has taken another significant step toward restoring order and strengthening regulation in the province’s public transport system, handing over 300 operating licences to fully compliant operators at a ceremony held at the Ekurhuleni Council Chambers. The handover is part of the provincial government’s long-term strategy to eliminate licensing backlogs, improve administrative efficiency, and ensure safer, more reliable mobility for millions of commuters.

Major Progress in Clearing the Licensing Backlog

According to the department, the latest handover forms part of a broader initiative launched to resolve delays that have accumulated over several years. Since 1 September 2025, Gauteng has issued 525 operating licences, a milestone welcomed by industry stakeholders who have long called for a more predictable and transparent licensing regime.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the latest batch of licences reflects the province’s commitment to fair and efficient service delivery.

“Today is more than a handover ceremony. It is a statement of our commitment to rebuilding a licensing system that is transparent, efficient and fair. We are working tirelessly to ensure operators receive services closer to their communities and within predictable timeframes,” she said.

Public Transport: The Backbone of Gauteng’s Economic Mobility

The MEC underscored the essential role of public transport in Gauteng, which carries millions of commuters daily across taxis, buses and ride-hailing services. A stable, well-regulated transport system is critical for:

Safety of passengers and drivers

Economic participation, especially for low-income communities

Job creation within the sector

Reducing illegal operations and route conflicts

Diale-Tlabela emphasised that the improved licensing system is not merely administrative — it is foundational to building a modern, integrated provincial transport network.

Stronger Regulation to Fight Fraud and Protect Operators

The province has introduced a strengthened licensing framework designed to improve verification processes, ensure data accuracy and eliminate corrupt practices that have historically undermined the system.

The MEC issued a stern warning to individuals and syndicates who exploit operators through fraudulent consulting schemes.

“We are taking a firm stance against corruption, fraudulent applications and individuals who extort money from operators under the pretext of consulting. These practices will not be tolerated. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies and our stakeholders to ensure that only legitimate operators are licensed,” she said.

Diale-Tlabela stressed that the crackdown on fraudulent intermediaries is essential to building trust and ensuring that operators receive services free of exploitation.

Operating Licences as Tools of Economic Empowerment

Beyond compliance, the MEC highlighted that each operating licence represents economic opportunity, dignity and responsibility.

“An operating licence is not just a document — it is an instrument of economic empowerment and responsibility. We expect operators to honour the rules of the road, provide safe and reliable services, and contribute to a public transport system that the people of Gauteng can trust,” she said.

Proper licensing also helps prevent conflict between operators, protect designated routes, and ensure fairness in allocating operating rights.

Ongoing Reforms to Build a Modern Transport Network

The Department of Roads and Transport will continue implementing measures such as:

Digital systems to streamline applications

Decentralised service centres to reduce queues

Improved engagement with taxi associations and bus operators

Strengthened oversight and compliance monitoring

Continued partnership with law enforcement to address illegal operations

These efforts are aimed at eliminating the remaining backlog and laying the groundwork for a safe, accessible and modernised public transport system for Gauteng.

A Step Toward Safer, More Reliable Transport for Residents

As Gauteng continues to expand its transport infrastructure and improve regulatory systems, the latest handover signals a determined shift toward stability, fairness and efficiency in a sector essential to the province’s social and economic well-being. With stronger controls and enhanced service delivery, the government aims to restore confidence and ensure that all residents benefit from a well-regulated, dependable public transport environment.