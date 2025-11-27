Mashatile Urges United Action Against GBVF as SALGA Assembly Highlights Local Government Reform

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to strengthen collective efforts to eliminate gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), stressing the crucial role that communities and local government structures must play during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Mashatile delivered the keynote address on Thursday during the second day of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) National Members Assembly, held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban. The assembly coincided with the national activism campaign, launched two days earlier, which aims to galvanise action across society to combat violence against women and children.

“Let us create communities where women and children are safe, empowered, and free from violence. Let us ensure that collective responsibility becomes a lived reality,” Mashatile said, reinforcing government’s commitment to gender equity and social protection.

Communities at the Heart of Ending GBVF

Mashatile emphasised that addressing GBVF requires sustained community leadership, stronger local governance, and coordinated action between government, civil society, and households. Local municipalities, he added, are uniquely positioned to influence safety, prevention strategies, and grassroots support systems.

He noted that the goals of the activism campaign align directly with SALGA’s mandate to foster safe, inclusive and responsive communities, especially given local government’s proximity to everyday service delivery and community interactions.

Celebrating 29 Years of SALGA’s Leadership

Mashatile reflected on the evolution of SALGA as it marks 29 years since its formation in November 1996. Born out of the National Summit for Organised Local Government, the association has grown into the unified voice of South Africa’s 257 municipalities.

The Deputy President praised SALGA for its:

Long-standing advocacy for community needs

Leadership in strengthening local governance

Contributions to service delivery innovation

Effective representation in national policy discussions

He applauded SALGA’s involvement in key legislative developments, including the Electoral Laws Amendment Act of 2021 and the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (SPLUMA) of 2013, which continue to shape the operational and developmental environment for municipalities.

Coalition Government Framework Takes Shape

Mashatile also addressed progress made through the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments, which seeks to stabilise municipalities where no single party holds a majority. He said the dialogue’s final recommendations and declaration are paving the way for a formal national framework to guide coalition arrangements at local government level.

“The overarching framework will assist municipalities in navigating coalition dynamics more effectively and ensuring stable governance,” he said.

Building a Capable and Ethical Local Government

Mashatile reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening the integrity and professionalism of the public service. A major step, he noted, is Parliament’s processing of the Public Service Commission Amendment Act, which aims to expand the mandate of the PSC to include local government and public entities.

This expansion is designed to promote accountability, ethical conduct, and improved administrative performance at municipal level.

Operation Vulindlela Phase 2: Accelerating Local Government Reform

The Deputy President outlined the government’s broader reform agenda, highlighting Phase 2 of Operation Vulindlela, which focuses on accelerating structural reforms to address economic constraints—particularly in energy, water, logistics, and local government systems.

He called for cooperation from all stakeholders, urging organised local government to support transformative reforms aimed at restoring service delivery, strengthening financial management, and boosting economic resilience.

Municipalities Central to Economic Growth and Social Development

Mashatile reminded delegates that municipalities remain the most critical point of contact between government and citizens.

“Local government is the sphere of government closest to our people. It is through municipalities that democracy connects with daily life—through water, energy, sanitation, roads and public order,” he said.

He urged municipalities to prioritise infrastructure investment, adopt innovative technologies, and improve governance systems to ensure communities prosper and businesses thrive.

Minister Hlabisa Calls for Urgent Local Government Renewal

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa also addressed the assembly, echoing the urgent need for wide-ranging reforms to restore municipal stability and strengthen community trust.

Hlabisa highlighted the need to:

Align municipal Integrated Development Plans with global development priorities, especially following South Africa’s leadership of the G20 Leaders’ Summit

Address challenges such as GBVF, youth unemployment, infrastructure decay, and declining municipal finances

Improve financial management and governance through the review of the White Paper on Local Government

Strengthen accountability mechanisms and ensure stable leadership within municipalities

The Minister said these steps are essential to rebuild strong, responsive local institutions capable of delivering services effectively.

A Call to Action for Safer, Stronger Communities

Mashatile closed his address by urging delegates to remain steadfast in their commitment to transformation. He stressed that overcoming national challenges—particularly GBVF—requires cooperation across all levels of government, as well as active participation from civil society and communities.

The Deputy President said that by embracing innovation, strengthening service delivery, and rallying behind collective action, South Africa can build municipalities that drive development, safeguard vulnerable groups, and enable every citizen to reach their full potential.