Tragedies in Chamoli: Domestic Disputes Escalate to Violence

In Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, two violent domestic incidents occurred. Mahavir Prasad Deoli allegedly killed his wife following a heated argument. Another incident involved Pratap Singh, accused of attempting to set his wife on fire. Both men were arrested, with one victim hospitalized for severe burns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 28-11-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 00:23 IST
A tragic series of events unfolded in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, as two domestic disputes led to serious crimes, leaving authorities on high alert.

In Chaikuda village, Mahavir Prasad Deoli, 55, allegedly beat his 51-year-old wife, Damyanti Devi, to death with a stone after an argument escalated on November 24, police reported. Her body was found buried under stones following the suspect's confession. Deoli was arrested and jailed.

In another alarming incident, Pratap Singh of the Kheta-Manmati area reportedly attempted to set Manju Devi on fire by pouring diesel on her during a dispute. Manju suffered severe burns and is receiving treatment, while Singh has been taken into custody. Both cases highlight the rising concerns of domestic violence in the region.

