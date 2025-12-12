Left Menu

Massive Cybercrime Crackdown in Delhi Under 'Operation CyHawk 2.0'

Delhi Police's 'Operation CyHawk 2.0' targeted cybercrime networks, leading to legal action against 2,800 people. Conducted over two days, it uncovered Rs 944 crore in defrauded funds and involved synchronised raids with over 5,000 officers. The operation was supported by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:53 IST
Massive Cybercrime Crackdown in Delhi Under 'Operation CyHawk 2.0'
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against cybercrime, the Delhi Police conducted 'Operation CyHawk 2.0', resulting in legal action against around 2,800 individuals, an official announced Friday.

Building on its predecessor, the operation was executed on December 10 and 11, marking an over 200 percent increase in action from the first action.

The operation enlisted over 5,000 officers in synchronized raids across Delhi and beyond, leading to the uncovering of financial networks linked to cybercriminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025