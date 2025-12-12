Massive Cybercrime Crackdown in Delhi Under 'Operation CyHawk 2.0'
Delhi Police's 'Operation CyHawk 2.0' targeted cybercrime networks, leading to legal action against 2,800 people. Conducted over two days, it uncovered Rs 944 crore in defrauded funds and involved synchronised raids with over 5,000 officers. The operation was supported by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:53 IST
In a significant move against cybercrime, the Delhi Police conducted 'Operation CyHawk 2.0', resulting in legal action against around 2,800 individuals, an official announced Friday.
Building on its predecessor, the operation was executed on December 10 and 11, marking an over 200 percent increase in action from the first action.
The operation enlisted over 5,000 officers in synchronized raids across Delhi and beyond, leading to the uncovering of financial networks linked to cybercriminals.
