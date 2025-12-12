Massive Cybercrime Crackdown in Delhi Under 'Operation CyHawk 2.0'

In a significant move against cybercrime, the Delhi Police conducted 'Operation CyHawk 2.0', resulting in legal action against around 2,800 individuals, an official announced Friday.

Building on its predecessor, the operation was executed on December 10 and 11, marking an over 200 percent increase in action from the first action.

The operation enlisted over 5,000 officers in synchronized raids across Delhi and beyond, leading to the uncovering of financial networks linked to cybercriminals.

