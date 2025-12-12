Left Menu

Delhi Police's Strategic Overhaul: Innovations in Counter-Terrorism and Cybercrime

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena discussed key strategies from the All India DGPs/IGPs Conference-2025. Delhi Police emphasized improvements in counter-terrorism, cybercrime crackdowns, and community policing. Recent successes include dismantling sleeper cells and arresting numerous terrorists. Saxena praised efforts against organized crime and narcotics, approving honorary ranks for outstanding officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:17 IST
Delhi Police's Strategic Overhaul: Innovations in Counter-Terrorism and Cybercrime
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena addressed a Union Territory-level workshop at Delhi Police Headquarters to review the strategies from the All India DGPs/IGPs Conference-2025 held in Raipur.

During the session, senior police officials detailed the actionable points, highlighting successful counter-terror operations with the dismantling of 70 sleeper modules and arresting 30 terrorists in the past three years. The force is also intensifying its crackdown on cybercrime and extortion from gangs.

Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha emphasized efforts like reducing the threshold for filing e-FIRs in cheating cases and initiatives such as Cyhawk to target cybercriminals. LG Saxena commended the force for its achievements, including the destruction of narcotics worth Rs 14,000 crore and approved honorary ranks for outstanding officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025