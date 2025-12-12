Delhi Police's Strategic Overhaul: Innovations in Counter-Terrorism and Cybercrime

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena addressed a Union Territory-level workshop at Delhi Police Headquarters to review the strategies from the All India DGPs/IGPs Conference-2025 held in Raipur.

During the session, senior police officials detailed the actionable points, highlighting successful counter-terror operations with the dismantling of 70 sleeper modules and arresting 30 terrorists in the past three years. The force is also intensifying its crackdown on cybercrime and extortion from gangs.

Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha emphasized efforts like reducing the threshold for filing e-FIRs in cheating cases and initiatives such as Cyhawk to target cybercriminals. LG Saxena commended the force for its achievements, including the destruction of narcotics worth Rs 14,000 crore and approved honorary ranks for outstanding officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)