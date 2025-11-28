New Auckland CBD Safety Plan Unveiled to Restore Confidence and Vibrancy

Auckland’s city centre is set for a comprehensive transformation under a new multi-agency action plan announced by Auckland Minister Simeon Brown and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Designed to make the central business district safer, cleaner, and more welcoming, the plan brings together government agencies, council teams, social service providers, and police to restore confidence in the CBD and support those who live, work, and visit the area.

Strengthening Safety and Rebuilding Public Confidence

Auckland’s CBD generates around 8 percent of New Zealand’s GDP, making it one of the country’s most economically significant urban areas. Yet public confidence has been eroded in recent years amid concerns about crime, antisocial behaviour, and visible homelessness.

Minister Simeon Brown says the plan is about balancing compassion with accountability: ensuring people receive the support they need, while making sure city streets remain safe, clean, and welcoming for all.

“Our plan focuses on giving people the support they need, while restoring confidence and order in the city centre,” Minister Brown said. “That means support for housing, clean streets, and ensuring bylaws are enforced and fit for purpose.”

Housing and Social Support at the Core

One of the plan’s major pillars is addressing homelessness and chronic rough sleeping through both outreach and housing expansion. Key initiatives include:

Rollout of 207 new social houses dedicated to the Housing First programme.

Up to 100 additional social homes created through more efficient use of existing contracts.

Expanded outreach teams to engage rough sleepers and connect them with mental health, addiction, and housing services.

These measures aim not only to reduce street homelessness but also to deliver long-term stability for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Increasing Visibility and Enforcing Public Safety

Police presence in the city centre has already increased in recent months, and the plan builds on that momentum. The strategy includes:

Targeted enforcement by police and safety wardens, focusing on areas with persistent criminal or antisocial activity.

Regular safety patrols coordinated between police, wardens, and council teams.

A review of public bylaws to ensure they are effective and relevant for today’s challenges.

With stronger coordination across agencies, the goal is to eliminate blind spots and ensure faster responses to issues raised by residents and businesses.

Transforming Public Spaces

Urban design plays a key role in preventing crime and improving overall amenity. The plan contains a range of initiatives to upgrade key public areas:

Revamping areas like Pocket Park at Queen Street and Fort Street to make them more open, visible, and welcoming.

Enhancing lighting, street furniture, and landscaping to encourage foot traffic and reduce opportunities for criminal behaviour.

Intensifying litter and graffiti removal, ensuring rubbish collection is regular and up to a high standard.

The central city has seen several recent improvements—including Browny’s Pool and the Te Komititanga Britomart Christmas tree installation—but leaders say more consistent upkeep is needed.

A Unified Effort Across Agencies

Regular taskforce meetings chaired by the Minister for Auckland will ensure accountability and track progress across all partner organisations. Mayor Wayne Brown emphasised the importance of government-council cooperation:

“My expectation is for government agencies to work with our council to actually deliver on this action plan, so it doesn’t just end up as another announcement and talkfest.”

He added that restoring safety will encourage people to shop, socialise, and work in the city centre—crucial for the long-term economic health of downtown Auckland.

Preparing for Major Upcoming Projects

The timing of the plan is critical, as major infrastructure and tourism developments are set to significantly increase foot traffic in the CBD:

The City Rail Link, opening next year, will bring thousands more commuters into the city each day.

The New Zealand International Convention Centre will soon open, projected to generate $90 million in annual tourism spending.

Auckland is also entering a busy summer cruise-ship season, further boosting visitor numbers.

Ensuring the CBD is safe and appealing is essential to maximising the benefits of these investments.

Exploring Additional Measures

The Minister of Justice is considering further tools to strengthen safety in urban centres, including potential move-on orders that would allow authorities to disperse individuals whose behaviour threatens public safety.

A Balanced Approach: Help Where Needed, Accountability Where Required

Minister Brown stressed that the plan aims to support those facing homelessness, addiction, and mental health challenges—while taking firm action against behaviour that harms or intimidates others.

“A safe, thriving central city means more foot traffic, stronger business confidence, more jobs, and more opportunities for everyone, including those currently experiencing hardship.”

The Government says its commitment reflects a belief that a vibrant, welcoming CBD is vital not only for Auckland but for New Zealand’s reputation as a modern, world-class destination.