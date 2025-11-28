Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Suspected Gangster Linked to Kapil Sharma Restaurant Shooting

The Delhi Police have arrested Bandhu Man Singh, a suspected gangster linked to the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada. Singh, an associate of Goldy Dhillon, was allegedly part of a conspiracy to intimidate the restaurant. Investigations continue to explore foreign links and further conspirators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:01 IST
The Delhi Police have successfully nabbed a suspected gangster, Bandhu Man Singh, in connection with the shooting at Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

Singh is known to be closely associated with Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is notorious for his extortion rackets targeting high-profile businessmen and individuals abroad. Singh's arrest comes amid allegations of his involvement in a larger conspiracy to intimidate Kapil Sharma by targeting his restaurant.

A senior officer revealed that Singh's capture resulted from specific intelligence efforts, and a Chinese pistol with cartridges was seized from him. Further investigations are currently underway to uncover more associates and fully map out the gang's international operations.

