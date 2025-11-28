Delhi Police Nabs Suspected Gangster Linked to Kapil Sharma Restaurant Shooting

The Delhi Police have successfully nabbed a suspected gangster, Bandhu Man Singh, in connection with the shooting at Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

Singh is known to be closely associated with Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is notorious for his extortion rackets targeting high-profile businessmen and individuals abroad. Singh's arrest comes amid allegations of his involvement in a larger conspiracy to intimidate Kapil Sharma by targeting his restaurant.

A senior officer revealed that Singh's capture resulted from specific intelligence efforts, and a Chinese pistol with cartridges was seized from him. Further investigations are currently underway to uncover more associates and fully map out the gang's international operations.