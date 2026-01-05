Left Menu

Hospital Extortion: Family Battles for Demise Dignity

A private hospital in Almora withheld a deceased patient's body until her family paid a hefty bill for two hours of treatment. Despite protests and partial payment, the hospital demanded full payment, leading to public outrage and a police investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:18 IST
Hospital Extortion: Family Battles for Demise Dignity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A hospital in Almora faced public outrage after refusing to release a deceased patient's body unless her family paid an exorbitant bill of Rs 80,000 for just two hours of treatment. Despite the family's effort to gather Rs 57,000, the hospital remained adamant about full payment.

The situation has drawn widespread condemnation, with local residents protesting and demanding the immediate closure of the hospital and associated labs. A protest was organized, including a two-minute silence in memory of 65-year-old Seema Birodia, the deceased patient.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police, Manjunath TC, has initiated a police probe into the incident. Officers are ensuring the body is returned to the family, emphasizing the need for humane treatment and respect for deceased individuals. The hospital is under investigation for alleged intimidation and extortion tactics.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

 India
2
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

 India
4
Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026