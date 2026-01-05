Hospital Extortion: Family Battles for Demise Dignity

A hospital in Almora faced public outrage after refusing to release a deceased patient's body unless her family paid an exorbitant bill of Rs 80,000 for just two hours of treatment. Despite the family's effort to gather Rs 57,000, the hospital remained adamant about full payment.

The situation has drawn widespread condemnation, with local residents protesting and demanding the immediate closure of the hospital and associated labs. A protest was organized, including a two-minute silence in memory of 65-year-old Seema Birodia, the deceased patient.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police, Manjunath TC, has initiated a police probe into the incident. Officers are ensuring the body is returned to the family, emphasizing the need for humane treatment and respect for deceased individuals. The hospital is under investigation for alleged intimidation and extortion tactics.