Opposition Calls for Urgent Discussion on Electoral Reforms in Parliament
Opposition leaders have demanded a discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls during the Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee meeting. They stressed the need for electoral reforms, urging a debate on the matter in the Upper House on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.
- Country:
- India
Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha called for an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls during a Business Advisory Committee meeting on Sunday.
The meeting, presided over by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, addressed the issue after it was brought up in an earlier all-party meeting. Opposition parties emphasized cooperation for the smooth running of Parliament and pressed for a debate on the SIR exercise as the Winter Session commenced.
Sources indicated that opposition parties also highlighted the necessity for further electoral reforms, proposing topics such as the need to enhance the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. The Winter Session is set to take place from December 1 to 19.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off: Calls for Active MP Participation
Parliament Showdown: Congress Demands Discussion on Booth Level Officer Deaths
Record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections biggest strength of democracy: PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Winter session.
Winter session should not become battleground for frustration born out of defeat, or turn into an arena for arrogance after victory: PM Modi.
Winter session not a ritual; it will fuel efforts to take India towards development: PM Modi ahead of Parliament session.