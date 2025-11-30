Left Menu

Chaos at Wedding: Rival Groups Clash Leaving Two Dead

A wedding ceremony on Pakhowal Road ended in tragedy when rival groups opened fire, resulting in the deaths of two men and injuring another. The groups, led by Shubham Motta and Ankur, had a longstanding enmity. Police have arrested six individuals, including the groom, for their involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:32 IST
Chaos at Wedding: Rival Groups Clash Leaving Two Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wedding ceremony at Pakhowal Road became the scene of violence as rival groups engaged in a gunfight, leaving two guests dead and another injured, according to police reports on Sunday.

The groups, invited by the groom, have a known history of enmity. Led by Shubham Motta and Ankur, their confrontation at the wedding quickly escalated from argument to violence, with approximately 20-25 rounds fired, police officials stated.

Two guests, Vasu Chopra and Neeru, were fatally injured in the crossfire, while the suspects fled the scene. Police have since arrested the groom and six others involved, citing prior histories of aggression among some participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

 Global
2
Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

 India
3
India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

 Global
4
Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025