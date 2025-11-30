Chaos at Wedding: Rival Groups Clash Leaving Two Dead

A wedding ceremony at Pakhowal Road became the scene of violence as rival groups engaged in a gunfight, leaving two guests dead and another injured, according to police reports on Sunday.

The groups, invited by the groom, have a known history of enmity. Led by Shubham Motta and Ankur, their confrontation at the wedding quickly escalated from argument to violence, with approximately 20-25 rounds fired, police officials stated.

Two guests, Vasu Chopra and Neeru, were fatally injured in the crossfire, while the suspects fled the scene. Police have since arrested the groom and six others involved, citing prior histories of aggression among some participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)