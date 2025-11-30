Left Menu

NIA Raids Retired Official's Home in Connection with Red Fort Blast Probe

The National Investigating Agency raided a retired postal official's house in Bihar regarding the Red Fort blast investigation. The search, lasting nearly five hours, left family members distraught as they claimed no previous police involvement.

  • India

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) conducted a raid on Sunday at the residence of a retired postal department official in Bihar. The action is part of an investigation into a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, police revealed.

Deepak Kumar, Station House Officer of Mansi police station in Khagaria district, informed that the NIA team arrived at Abdul Hadi's house in Saidpur village in the early hours. The meticulously conducted five-hour search is linked to the November 10 car explosion that resulted in at least 15 fatalities, according to district police sources.

Hadi, a retired branch postmaster, expressed shock and disbelief at the intrusion, insisting that his family has never been involved in any criminal activity. "We are decent people, and the female members of my family are distraught by this experience," Hadi lamented, describing the intensive search as a form of harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

