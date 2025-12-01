Dollar Dawns December with a Dovish Outlook
December opens with the dollar on the decline, as investors gear up for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and a new Fed chair. Focus turns to BOJ Governor Ueda's speech and Japan's response to yen fluctuations. Meanwhile, U.S. rate ambiguity influences global currency trends.
The dollar began December on weak footing as investors prepare for a decisive month that may see the Federal Reserve implement its final rate cut of the year, alongside the possible appointment of a new, dovish chair to replace Jerome Powell.
In Asia, all eyes were on Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's address, which could offer hints on a possible rate hike to curb the yen's decline. Market activities resumed at full swing after a significant outage at CME Group last week, with traders focused on upcoming economic data and events.
Despite the dollar's broader decline, investors remain preoccupied with U.S. monetary policy, especially amid reports that Kevin Hassett might be the next Fed chair. Meanwhile, other currencies like the euro and sterling showed minor shifts against the dollar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
