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Trump's Signature on U.S. Currency: A Historical Shift

U.S. President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on $100 bills starting June, marking a departure from a 165-year tradition of the U.S. Treasurer's signature. This change is part of the U.S. Semiquincentennial celebration. Historically, many autocratic leaders have featured on national currencies, with Trump now joining these ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:50 IST
Trump's Signature on U.S. Currency: A Historical Shift
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump will soon join a rare league of leaders when his signature appears on the $100 bill in June. This breaks a 165-year tradition where the U.S. Treasurer's signature adorned the currency. The historic move coincides with the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations.

Banknotes worldwide often feature signatures from key financial figures, such as the European Central Bank president on Euro notes. U.S. Treasury announced that Trump's signature would be part of this summer's events. This change follows a previous Treasury department release of a commemorative coin with Trump's likeness.

Globally, leaders such as Mobutu Sese Seko of Congo, Uganda's Idi Amin, and Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines have had their likenesses or signatures on currency notes. This trend often associates with leaders renowned for their autocratic rule and provides a historical backdrop to Trump's entry into this exclusive club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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