Left Menu

Heroes from the Skies: IAF's Remarkable Evacuation in Sri Lanka

The Indian Air Force has successfully evacuated over 300 Indian nationals and 55 other civilians stranded in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah. Utilizing heavy lift carriers, they also transported Sri Lankan Army personnel and provided humanitarian aid as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu to disaster-stricken areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-12-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 09:11 IST
Heroes from the Skies: IAF's Remarkable Evacuation in Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force executed a remarkable evacuation of over 300 Indian citizens who were stranded in Sri Lanka due to the adverse effects of Cyclone Ditwah, landing them safely in Thiruvananthapuram.

Operating from Colombo, IAF aircraft, including the IL-76 and C-130J, demonstrated their capability by also delivering rescue materials and teams to assist the island nation amidst the crisis.

As part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF helicopters conducted multiple missions to airlift stranded Sri Lankan Army personnel and civilians from landslide-affected regions, highlighting the continued commitment to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts in collaboration with local authorities.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah: Unprecedented Rescue Efforts and Challenges

Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah: Unprecedented Rescue Efforts and Challenges

 Global
2
Land Allocation Scandal: Bangladesh Court Sentences High-Profile Figures

Land Allocation Scandal: Bangladesh Court Sentences High-Profile Figures

 Global
3
Cyclone Devastation: Relief and Recovery in Southeast Asia

Cyclone Devastation: Relief and Recovery in Southeast Asia

 Global
4
Political Drama Unfolds: Modi vs. Chowdhury

Political Drama Unfolds: Modi vs. Chowdhury

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025