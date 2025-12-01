Heroes from the Skies: IAF's Remarkable Evacuation in Sri Lanka
The Indian Air Force has successfully evacuated over 300 Indian nationals and 55 other civilians stranded in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah. Utilizing heavy lift carriers, they also transported Sri Lankan Army personnel and provided humanitarian aid as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu to disaster-stricken areas.
The Indian Air Force executed a remarkable evacuation of over 300 Indian citizens who were stranded in Sri Lanka due to the adverse effects of Cyclone Ditwah, landing them safely in Thiruvananthapuram.
Operating from Colombo, IAF aircraft, including the IL-76 and C-130J, demonstrated their capability by also delivering rescue materials and teams to assist the island nation amidst the crisis.
As part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF helicopters conducted multiple missions to airlift stranded Sri Lankan Army personnel and civilians from landslide-affected regions, highlighting the continued commitment to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts in collaboration with local authorities.
