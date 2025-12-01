Left Menu

Tragedy and Turmoil: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire Sparks Public Outcry

A devastating fire in Hong Kong has left at least 146 dead and many more displaced, prompting public outrage and demands for an independent investigation. Authorities are investigating potential corruption and unsafe construction practices as the city mourns and protests continue.

Updated: 01-12-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:40 IST
Hong Kong faces an unprecedented crisis as a catastrophic fire claims at least 146 lives, making it the city's deadliest blaze in over seven decades. The inferno, which ravaged a housing estate, has displaced hundreds, now struggling to adapt to temporary accommodations.

Investigation into the tragedy has already seen 11 individuals arrested, amid suspicions of corruption and unsafe renovation practices. The fire, which began last Wednesday, rapidly spread through buildings shrouded in green mesh, bamboo scaffolding, and foam insulation, with failed alarms adding to the chaos.

Public anger mounts as vigils are held both locally and internationally, demanding accountability. Meanwhile, Beijing warns against protests, associating them with previous political unrest. Authorities continue to scour the devastation for the 40 people still missing, while scrutinizing construction oversights that may have contributed to the disaster.

