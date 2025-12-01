Left Menu

Protest for Job Vacancies: Karnataka Students' Rally Detained

Several job aspirants staged a protest demanding the Karnataka government to commence a recruitment drive for vacant positions. Organized by Janasamanyara Vedike and Udyogakankshigala Horata Samiti, the demonstration met police intervention. Protesters called for a clear employment policy and student-friendly measures during the upcoming legislative session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharwad | Updated: 01-12-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 13:00 IST
Protest for Job Vacancies: Karnataka Students' Rally Detained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a significant protest took place as job seekers gathered to demand immediate government action regarding vacant posts within Karnataka's departments. The demonstration was orchestrated by advocacy groups Janasamanyara Vedike and Udyogakankshigala Horata Samiti.

Aspirants, aiming to march from Srinagar Circle to the District Commissioner's office, were met with police intervention, resulting in several detentions. The students voiced strong criticism against the government, urging it to present a comprehensive employment plan during the imminent winter legislative session and to introduce student-friendly measures.

Despite being denied permission due to concerns over traffic and public order, the organizers proceeded with their protest, underscoring the urgency of their demands for employment opportunities and policy clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stocks Surge as China and Hong Kong Ride Optimism Wave

Stocks Surge as China and Hong Kong Ride Optimism Wave

 Global
2
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
3
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025