Protest for Job Vacancies: Karnataka Students' Rally Detained

On Monday, a significant protest took place as job seekers gathered to demand immediate government action regarding vacant posts within Karnataka's departments. The demonstration was orchestrated by advocacy groups Janasamanyara Vedike and Udyogakankshigala Horata Samiti.

Aspirants, aiming to march from Srinagar Circle to the District Commissioner's office, were met with police intervention, resulting in several detentions. The students voiced strong criticism against the government, urging it to present a comprehensive employment plan during the imminent winter legislative session and to introduce student-friendly measures.

Despite being denied permission due to concerns over traffic and public order, the organizers proceeded with their protest, underscoring the urgency of their demands for employment opportunities and policy clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)