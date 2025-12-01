Left Menu

Four Arrested in Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Case, Weapons Recovered

The Punjab Police arrested four individuals in Gurdaspur linked to a grenade attack at a police station. Recovered weapons included a P-86 grenade and two pistols. The attack was masterminded by ISI-linked individuals, Shahzad Bhatti, Zeeshan Akhtar, with assistance from Aman Pannu. Further plots have been averted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced on Monday that they have apprehended four suspects involved in the grenade attack at a police station in Gurdaspur district. The arrests led to the recovery of a P-86 hand grenade and two pistols.

The suspects have been identified as Pradeep Kumar from Hoshiarpur, Gurdit from Gurdaspur, and Naveen Chaudhary and Kush, both residents of Talwara in Hoshiarpur. The attack, initially denied by police, has now been confirmed as orchestrated by Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti and Zeeshan Akhtar, with inputs from their US-based handler Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Pannu.

The operation revealed that Pannu recruited agents to execute terror plots in Punjab. Police believe further attacks were planned but were thwarted following timely intervention. During an attempt to stop Naveen and Kush, the pair opened fire on officers, injuring themselves in return fire. Both suspects are now hospitalized under police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

