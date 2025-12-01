Left Menu

Exhumed Questions: Investigating Salman's Mysterious Death

The body of Salman, a resident of Sadhu Vihar Colony, was exhumed for a postmortem six months after burial amid allegations of murder. Following his daughter's accusation of his wife's involvement in his suspicious death, authorities commenced a formal investigation under the guidance of the district magistrate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:22 IST
The body of Salman, a 40-year-old resident of Sadhu Vihar Colony, was exhumed for a postmortem examination nearly six months after his burial. The decision came after allegations surfaced suggesting foul play surrounding his death.

Salman died on May 31 under mysterious circumstances and was buried without legal procedures. Allegations arose when his daughter informed her uncle of her mother's alleged illicit relationship and potential involvement in poisoning Salman, prompting the family to seek an official investigation.

The district magistrate assigned Sub-Divisional Magistrate Subodh Kumar to lead the inquiry. Superintendent Vyom Bindal confirmed the exhumation, stating that further action hinges on the postmortem results to clarify the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

