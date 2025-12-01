Left Menu

Haryana Advances Digital Governance with Home Department Dashboard Launch

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to inaugurate a new digital Home Department dashboard, enhancing real-time governance. This platform will monitor and track initiatives like CCTNS and e-Challan while improving law and order coordination. The initiative aims to boost efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:23 IST
Haryana Advances Digital Governance with Home Department Dashboard Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate a newly developed Home Department dashboard this Wednesday, signaling a major advancement in digital governance and real-time administrative oversight.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra revealed on Monday that the cutting-edge digital platform aims to integrate critical services such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Dial-112, and e-Prison.

This single-window system will support seamless oversight of various initiatives, thereby enhancing law and order through improved coordination and data integration, while Misra highlights its role in efficient decision-making and enhancing governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

 India
2
Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says

UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $37...

 Global
4
Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025