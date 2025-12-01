Haryana Advances Digital Governance with Home Department Dashboard Launch

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate a newly developed Home Department dashboard this Wednesday, signaling a major advancement in digital governance and real-time administrative oversight.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra revealed on Monday that the cutting-edge digital platform aims to integrate critical services such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Dial-112, and e-Prison.

This single-window system will support seamless oversight of various initiatives, thereby enhancing law and order through improved coordination and data integration, while Misra highlights its role in efficient decision-making and enhancing governance.

