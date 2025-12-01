Haryana Advances Digital Governance with Home Department Dashboard Launch
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to inaugurate a new digital Home Department dashboard, enhancing real-time governance. This platform will monitor and track initiatives like CCTNS and e-Challan while improving law and order coordination. The initiative aims to boost efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric governance.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate a newly developed Home Department dashboard this Wednesday, signaling a major advancement in digital governance and real-time administrative oversight.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra revealed on Monday that the cutting-edge digital platform aims to integrate critical services such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Dial-112, and e-Prison.
This single-window system will support seamless oversight of various initiatives, thereby enhancing law and order through improved coordination and data integration, while Misra highlights its role in efficient decision-making and enhancing governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)