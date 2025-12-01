Left Menu

UP: Woman accuses cop of burning her scooter, son's motorcycle for refusing his advances

A beauty parlour owner in Meerut has filed a case against a sub-inspector, accusing him of setting fire to her scooter and her sons motorcycle parked outside her house, police said on Monday, adding that they have begun a probe into the matter.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:23 IST
UP: Woman accuses cop of burning her scooter, son's motorcycle for refusing his advances
  • Country:
  • India

A beauty parlour owner in Meerut has filed a case against a sub-inspector, accusing him of setting fire to her scooter and her son's motorcycle parked outside her house, police said on Monday, adding that they have begun a probe into the matter. Circle Officer Antariksh Jain told PTI that Ayesha, a beauty parlour owner and resident of Kanshiram Colony in the Kotwali police station area, filed a police complaint alleging that Sub-Inspector Sneh Prakash Azad, posted at the police lines in Baghpat, was pressuring her to have physical relations with him. Upon her refusal, Azad arrived at her home on November 29 with two associates and allegedly set both vehicles on fire.

Police Inspector Yogesh Chandra said that based on the woman's complaint, a case has been filed against the sub-inspector on various charges, including assault, abuse, and property damage.

Chandra added that the woman and the sub-inspector have a long-standing friendship; however, an altercation allegedly occurred between them on the night of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

 India
2
Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says

UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $37...

 Global
4
Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025