White House says admiral ordered follow-on strike on alleged drug boat, insists attack was lawful

The White House has said that a Navy admiral ordered a second strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea and insists that a September attack that has come under bipartisan scrutiny was lawful.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a justification for the September 2 strike after lawmakers from both parties on Sunday announced support for congressional reviews of US military strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, citing a published report that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a verbal order for a second strike that killed survivors on the boat in that incident.

Leavitt in her comments to reporters on Monday did not dispute a Washington Post report that there were survivors after the initial strike in the incident. Her explanation came after President Donald Trump a day earlier said that he ''wouldn't have wanted that — not a second strike'' when asked about the incident.

''Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes,'' said Leavitt, referring to US Navy Vice Admiral Frank Bradley, who at the time was the commander of Joint Special Operations Command.

''Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated.'' The lawmakers said they did not know whether last week's Post report was true, and some Republicans were skeptical. Still, they said the reports of attacking survivors of an initial missile strike posed serious legal concerns and merited further scrutiny.

''This rises to the level of a war crime if it's true,'' said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, when asked about a follow-up strike aimed at people no longer able to fight, said Congress does not have information that happened. He noted that leaders of the Armed Services Committee in both the House and Senate have opened investigations.

''Obviously, if that occurred, that would be very serious and I agree that that would be an illegal act,'' Turner said.

Trump on Sunday vigorously defended Hegseth.

''Pete said he did not order the death of those two men,'' Trump said. He added, ''And I believe him.'' Leavitt said Hegseth has spoken with members of Congress who may have expressed some concerns about the reports over the weekend.

After the Post's report, Hegseth said Friday on X that ''fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland''.

''Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict -- and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command,'' Hegseth wrote.

Leavitt also confirmed that Trump later on Monday would be holding a meeting with his national security team to discuss the ongoing operations in the Caribbean Sea and potential next steps against Venezuela.

The US administration says the strikes in the Caribbean are aimed at drug cartels, some of which it claims are controlled by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Trump also is weighing whether to carry out strikes on the Venezuelan mainland.

Trump on Sunday confirmed that he had recently spoken by phone with Maduro but declined to detail the conversation.

The September strike was one in a series carried out by the US military in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean as Trump has ordered the build up a fleet of warships near Venezuela, including the largest US aircraft carrier.

More than 80 have been killed the strikes on small boats that the Trump administration alleges smuggle narcotics for drug cartels.

