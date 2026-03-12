Bolstering India's Air Defence: Insights from Former IAF Chief

As conflict continues to unfold in West Asia, former Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (retd), stressed the importance of strengthening India's air defense systems. He underscored the necessity for more weapon systems, radars, and enhanced operational capabilities during an interaction on the sidelines of a national conclave in Bengaluru.

Chaudhari highlighted the significant role drones have played in ongoing conflicts, such as those in Ukraine and West Asia. However, he cautioned against overreliance on drones alone, suggesting they should complement rather than replace existing military strategies. He emphasized the need for a robust and integrated defense network.

The retired Air Chief also addressed the growing strain on global aviation and energy markets due to the US-Israel and Iran tensions. Defence experts convening at the conclave drew parallels with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, noting the increased use of drones and the corresponding need for effective countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)