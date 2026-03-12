Left Menu

Bolstering India's Air Defence: Insights from Former IAF Chief

Former IAF Chief V R Chaudhari emphasizes the need for a robust air defense amidst ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine. He highlights crucial developments such as drone warfare and calls for enhanced weapon systems, radars, and integrated operational capabilities for India's national defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:01 IST
Bolstering India's Air Defence: Insights from Former IAF Chief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As conflict continues to unfold in West Asia, former Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (retd), stressed the importance of strengthening India's air defense systems. He underscored the necessity for more weapon systems, radars, and enhanced operational capabilities during an interaction on the sidelines of a national conclave in Bengaluru.

Chaudhari highlighted the significant role drones have played in ongoing conflicts, such as those in Ukraine and West Asia. However, he cautioned against overreliance on drones alone, suggesting they should complement rather than replace existing military strategies. He emphasized the need for a robust and integrated defense network.

The retired Air Chief also addressed the growing strain on global aviation and energy markets due to the US-Israel and Iran tensions. Defence experts convening at the conclave drew parallels with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, noting the increased use of drones and the corresponding need for effective countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026