Left Menu

India's Leap in Defence Innovation: A Global Paradigm

Over the past decade, India has become a vibrant hub for innovation in the defence sector, emphasizing next-generation technology and international partnerships to enhance global security. The two-day conclave highlights India's dedication to self-reliance and global collaboration in defence technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:52 IST
India's Leap in Defence Innovation: A Global Paradigm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the last ten years, India has transformed itself into a dynamic center of innovation within the defence and security sector. This was highlighted by Union Minister Rajnath Singh during a conference at Rashtriya Raksha University, where he emphasized the country's investment in next-gen tech to reshape defence solutions.

Addressing this international gathering, which features defence representatives from 24 nations, Singh noted that India's technological advancements are interlinked with a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This vision seeks not only self-reliance but also strong global connectivity and cooperation.

Emphasizing partnership-driven security, Singh discussed India's collaborations, knowledge sharing, and joint tech initiatives. He underscored India's expanding network of defence ties, asserting that modern security depends on international cooperation amidst growing technological and hybrid threat landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
4
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026