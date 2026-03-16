India's Leap in Defence Innovation: A Global Paradigm
Over the past decade, India has become a vibrant hub for innovation in the defence sector, emphasizing next-generation technology and international partnerships to enhance global security. The two-day conclave highlights India's dedication to self-reliance and global collaboration in defence technology.
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- India
In the last ten years, India has transformed itself into a dynamic center of innovation within the defence and security sector. This was highlighted by Union Minister Rajnath Singh during a conference at Rashtriya Raksha University, where he emphasized the country's investment in next-gen tech to reshape defence solutions.
Addressing this international gathering, which features defence representatives from 24 nations, Singh noted that India's technological advancements are interlinked with a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This vision seeks not only self-reliance but also strong global connectivity and cooperation.
Emphasizing partnership-driven security, Singh discussed India's collaborations, knowledge sharing, and joint tech initiatives. He underscored India's expanding network of defence ties, asserting that modern security depends on international cooperation amidst growing technological and hybrid threat landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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