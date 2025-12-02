Left Menu

New Zealand's offshore patrol vessel Otago to resume operations in 2026

The New Zealand Navy will return to service in the third quarter of 2026 one of two offshore patrol vessels idle since 2021, the chief of the defence force said on Tuesday, at a cost running into millions of dollars.

Updated: 02-12-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 09:32 IST
The New Zealand Navy will return to service in the third quarter of 2026 one of two offshore patrol vessels idle since 2021, the chief of the defence force said on Tuesday, at a cost running into millions of dollars. Tony Davies told a select committee of parliament the decision to bring HMNZS Otago out of care and custody arrangements followed the sinking of a specialist dive and hydrographic vessel, the Manawanui.

"Before you put it back to sea, it has to have quite a bit of work and money spent on it," Davies added. "It requires tens of millions of dollars." The Otago can operate in the country's exclusive economic zone, the Southern Ocean and the Pacific, on tasks such as patrolling, surveillance, search and rescue, disaster relief and peacekeeping support, the defence force says on its website.

The ship was one of three idled in 2021 and 2022 as the military struggled to man them amid historically high levels of attrition that have since dropped off, with sufficient staff for the Otago after the Manawanui sinking. Davies said the Navy used satellites and uncrewed system to monitor a huge maritime area but the presence of a ship was indispensable to help monitor transnational serious organised crime and illegal fishing.

New Zealand's government, which has committed to increase defence spending over the next eight years, has boosted deployments as tension grows worldwide. Last month, its largest ship, the oiler Aotearoa, made a rare transit through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

