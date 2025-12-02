New Regional Polytechnic Councils Appointed to Restoring Local Leadership

New Zealand’s vocational education sector has reached a significant milestone, with Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds announcing ministerial appointments to the first governing councils of the ten newly re-established, regionally governed polytechnics.

The appointments come as part of the Government’s major structural reform to replace the centralised Te Pūkenga system with individual, locally led institutes. The move aims to restore accountability, strengthen regional influence, and ensure training reflects local workforce needs.

“I am pleased to confirm these appointments, which restore local leadership and strengthen connections with communities and industries,” Minister Simmonds said.

The Orders in Council that formally re-establish the polytechnics are now in effect, meaning the councils assume operational authority immediately.

Ministerial Appointees by Polytechnic

Ara Institute of Canterbury: Hugh Lindo (Chair), Michael Rondel (Deputy Chair), Rick Hellings, Andrea Leslie

Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT): David Pearson (Chair), Chris Collins (Deputy Chair), Tam Jex-Blake, Kerry Marshall

MIT and Unitec (Joint Council): Alastair Bell (Chair), Simon Harding (Deputy Chair), Ward Kamo, Professor Sharon Brownie

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT): Tony Gray (Chair), Sarah-Jane Weir (Deputy Chair), Lynette Rayner, Lester Binns

Open Polytechnic: Darren Linton (Chair), Dr Neil Barns (Deputy Chair), Maea Puriri-Pivac

Otago Polytechnic: John Gallaher (Chair), Rowena Davenport (Deputy Chair), Michael Collins, Scott Mason

Southern Institute of Technology (SIT): Rex Chapman (Chair), Maree Howden (Deputy Chair), Chris Ramsay

Toi Ohomai: Deryck Shaw (Chair), Christa George (Deputy Chair), Roana Bennett, Leith Comer

Universal College of Learning (UCOL): Leanne Southey (Chair), Troy Hobson (Deputy Chair), Dr Pim Borren, Ian McKelvie

Wintec: Sheree Ryan (Chair), Ken Williamson (Deputy Chair), Sarah Morton-Johnson, Edgar Wilson

To ensure stability, appointments are staggered across two-, three-, and four-year terms, preventing all seats from expiring simultaneously. Each council consists of three or four ministerial appointees alongside additional community and industry members.

A Shift Toward Regional Decision-Making

Simmonds says the change marks a decisive move away from the centralised governance model introduced in 2020 and represents a renewed focus on regional identity, autonomy, and responsiveness.

“This marks a clear shift from centralised decision-making to a system where regional voices lead, creating stronger, more resilient, and community-connected polytechnics,” she said.

The councils will support polytechnics to tailor education offerings to local skills shortages in sectors such as construction, health, engineering, manufacturing, agriculture, and technology. They will also be responsible for financial stewardship, academic quality, and long-term planning.

Benefits for Learners, Employers, and Communities

The Government expects the new governance structure to:

Strengthen relationships with local industries and employers

Improve job pathways and apprenticeship support

Reduce bureaucracy and decision-making delays

Enable faster response to regional workforce trends

Improve learner engagement, support, and outcomes

“With these appointments, our polytechnics now have the ability to respond quickly to local and industry needs, deliver practical skills, and provide meaningful jobs for learners,” Simmonds said.

She added that this marks a key step in rebuilding trust and confidence in vocational education after years of upheaval and restructuring.

“I thank all appointees for stepping into these vital roles. Their expertise will help ensure our polytechnics remain responsive, future-focused, and connected to the needs of their communities.”