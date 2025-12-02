Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russian-flagged tanker reports attack off Turkey coast, maritime body says

On Friday, Ukrainian naval drones hit two tankers sanctioned by Ukraine and some of its Western allies in the Black Sea as they headed to a Russian port to load up with oil destined for foreign markets, as Kyiv tried to pile pressure on Russia's vast oil industry. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea were unacceptable, issuing a warning to "all related sides." Turkey, a NATO member, has maintained cordial ties with both Kyiv and Moscow throughout the war.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 13:11 IST
A Russian-flagged tanker sailing from Russia to Georgia loaded with sunflower oil reported that it was attacked off the Turkish coast but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Turkey's maritime authority said on Tuesday.

The vessel, MIDVOLGA-2, reported coming under attack 80 miles (130 km) off the Turkish coast but did not make a request for assistance and was proceeding towards Turkey's Sinop port, the Maritime Affairs Directorate said on X. It did not provide additional details, but broadcaster NTV said the attack involved a kamikaze drone.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea were unacceptable, issuing a warning to "all related sides." Turkey, a NATO member, has maintained cordial ties with both Kyiv and Moscow throughout the war. It has provided military support to Ukraine but refused to join the Western sanctions regime on Moscow.

It has previously hosted three rounds of peace talks between the warring sides in Istanbul and repeatedly offered to host a leaders' meeting, saying an end to the war must be achieved now. Ankara has also demanded that navigational safety in the Black Sea, where it shares maritime borders with Russia and Ukraine, is ensured.

