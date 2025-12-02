Senzo Mchunu to Testify Before Inquiry on Alleged Political Interference

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System has confirmed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is currently on a leave of absence, will appear before the Commission on Tuesday at 14:00. His appearance is scheduled at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where heightened security, accreditation protocols, and identity verification procedures remain in place.

According to Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels, access to the public gallery will be strictly regulated. Members of the public must present valid identification for accreditation before entering the venue, reflecting increased public interest and sensitivity surrounding the testimony.

Minister Mchunu has been summoned to respond to serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who previously testified that Mchunu interfered in police operations for political purposes.

During his earlier testimony, General Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of:

Placing pressure on law enforcement leadership to stop or redirect investigations involving politically connected individuals.

Intervening in senior appointments within the SAPS provincial leadership to benefit specific political networks.

Attempting to influence procurement decisions and operational planning to favour individuals aligned with partisan interests.

Mkhwanazi stated that such actions weakened the independence of policing institutions and contributed to delays in politically sensitive investigations. He argued that interference compromised public trust in law enforcement and created a climate where accountability was selective.

Minister Mchunu has strongly rejected the allegations, maintaining that his interactions with the police service were lawful, policy-driven, and aimed at improving operational efficiency. He has repeatedly insisted that no decision taken under his leadership was intended to protect political allies or obstruct legal processes.

His testimony is expected to provide detailed responses to each allegation and offer documentation and contextual clarification. Legal experts anticipate cross-examination and follow-up questioning, given the gravity of the claims.

The Commission, established to examine whether political influence, corruption, or criminal collaboration has infiltrated South Africa’s justice system, continues to hear evidence from high-ranking officials across law enforcement, government, and intelligence structures. Mchunu’s testimony is seen as one of the most critical moments in the inquiry, with potential implications for governance, oversight structures, and public confidence in the rule of law.

The hearings are ongoing and will be broadcast in accordance with Commission protocols.