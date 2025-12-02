Left Menu

Court sentences 2 persons to 10 years imprisonment for transporting ganja

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:35 IST
A court in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for transporting a huge quantity of ganja about two years ago.

The court of District and Additional Session Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Karan Kumar Gupta (27), a resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, and Wahid Khan (21), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bateilly district, the district police said in a statement.

A case in this regard had been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act by the police on October 13, 2023.

Police had intercepted a trailer and seized 3,030 kg of ganja stuffed in 27 sacks being illegally transported.

Police had arrested Gupta and Khan and lodged a case for illegally trading and transporting the drug.

Based on the statements of witnesses, seized drugs and other evidence gathered in the course of the investigation, the court delivered the judgment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

