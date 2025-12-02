Left Menu

Illegal mini gun factory busted in Bihar's Khagaria, five arrested

PTI | Khagaria | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal mini gun manufacturing unit was busted and five people arrested in Bihar's Khagaria district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

A joint team of Special Task Force (STF), District Intelligence Unit (DIU) and Mufassil police raided the arms manufacturing unit in Khagaria and arrested the five people hailing from neighbouring Munger district.

Talking to reporters here, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said, ''After receiving secret intelligence inputs, a special team was constituted, which conducted a raid in Mathar Bahiyar area of the district, where the illegal factory was reportedly operating from a bush-covered area.'' During the raid, the police recovered four country-made pistols, one katta, 10 empty magazines, six base machines, eight bicycle forks, two bice tools, two drill machines, nine hacksaw blades, 25 files (reti), two hammers, and a drilling verma, besides several other items used for manufacturing firearms.

The SP said that ''a case has been registered and further investigation is underway''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

