Andhra Pradesh: Nine arrested with 3.1 kg ganja in Krishna district

Police in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district have arrested nine youths and seized 3.1 kg of ganja, one motorcycle, and nine cellphones from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Gudivada Rural Circle Inspector S L R Someswara Rao said the youths from Dokiparru village were addicted to ganja and were making acquaintances with people from other states to purchase marijuana at a low price for peddling purposes. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the youths from near the Kautavaram railway station following a raid, the officer said.

