Tamil getting its rightful place of honour: Vice President Radhakrishnan

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that Tamil is receiving its rightful place of honour and continued national support. In a video message for the fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, the vice president welcomed this year's theme, 'Let us learn Tamil', which, he said, reinforces linguistic and cultural harmony. He also appreciated the initiative of 50 Hindi-speaking Tamil teachers and coordinators, trained by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai, who have arrived in Varanasi to teach basic Tamil to over 1,500 students across 50 government and private schools over a 15-day period.

The event celebrates the enduring cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Radhakrishnan noted that since the launch of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in 2022, the initiative has grown into a major national platform that brings together the culture of the Ganga and the traditions of the Cauvery, symbolising the cultural unity of the North and the South. Highlighting efforts to rediscover ancient cultural routes between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, the vice president referred to the symbolic Agathiyar Yatra from Tenkasi to Kashi, which commenced on December 2 and will conclude on December 10. This journey commemorates the message of unity spread by Pandya king Athiveera Parakrama Pandian, whose travels linked Tamil Nadu with Kashi and gave Tenkasi -- a town in Tamil Nadu whose name means Southern Kashi -- its identity. He also welcomed the initiative under which 300 students from Uttar Pradesh will travel in ten groups to leading institutions in Tamil Nadu, including the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, strengthening two-way cultural understanding and exchange. Describing the Sangamam as an embodiment of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', Radhakrishnan observed that Kashi and Tamil Nadu stand as radiant lamps of India's ancient civilisation, illuminating the nation with their cultural richness.

