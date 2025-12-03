Left Menu

President Murmu Presents 2025 National Awards, Calls for Disability-Inclusive Growth

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized that Divyangjan deserve complete equality, not sympathy or charity.

President Murmu Presents 2025 National Awards, Calls for Disability-Inclusive Growth
President Murmu underlined the transformative impact of the Unique Disability ID (UDID) project, through which millions of Divyangjan have received digital ID cards. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2025 at a special ceremony held in New Delhi today, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3, 2025). The annual awards honour individuals, organisations, institutions, and innovators who have made exceptional contributions toward the empowerment, inclusion, and rights of persons with disabilities.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized that Divyangjan deserve complete equality, not sympathy or charity. She stated that the true measure of a nation’s development lies in the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities in its socio-economic progress. Highlighting the theme of International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025 — “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress” — she noted that it aligns with India’s commitment to building an inclusive and equitable society.

The President expressed satisfaction that India is moving toward a rights-based, dignity-centred framework for disability inclusion, shifting away from the traditional welfare-oriented approach. She recalled that the decision to officially use the term “Divyangjan” in 2015 symbolized respect, capability, and dignity for persons with disabilities rather than focusing on limitations.

Highlighting key government initiatives, she noted that the ecosystem for disability inclusion has been strengthened through the establishment of dedicated national-level institutions working in diverse domains such as Indian Sign Language Research & Training, mental health rehabilitation, assistive technology, accessibility standards, and sports training for differently-abled athletes. These institutions play a critical role in mainstreaming disability rights through research, training, skilling, and awareness.

President Murmu underlined the transformative impact of the Unique Disability ID (UDID) project, through which millions of Divyangjan have received digital ID cards. The initiative ensures seamless access to benefits, portability across states, and greater transparency in availing government schemes and entitlements.

She emphasized that disability inclusion is not the responsibility of the government alone. Collective societal effort—from families, communities, institutions, and individuals—is crucial to building a truly inclusive India. She urged citizens to take responsibility for ensuring dignity, independence, accessibility, and equal opportunity for Divyangjan in every sphere of life, including education, employment, public spaces, and cultural participation.

Calling for a national commitment, President Murmu stated that every Indian must pledge to make Divyangjan partners in nation-building, echoing the vision of an empowered, inclusive, and equitable society under India’s development trajectory toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

 

