Lamola Calls for Stronger SA–Moz Cooperation to Boost Integration, Peace and Security

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to regional integration, peace and security, working in partnership with Mozambique and neighbouring countries to tackle cross-border challenges and strengthen economic and political cooperation. The announcement came during the Fourth South Africa–Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Maputo on Tuesday.

Co-chaired by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, the BNC brought together senior officials and experts from both governments to review progress and identify new areas of collaboration.

A United Front Against Regional Instability

In his opening address, Minister Lamola underscored the urgency of addressing shared security threats, including cross-border crime, regional instability and humanitarian crises. “Without peace and stability, our efforts at regional integration and shared prosperity cannot succeed,” Lamola said, calling for stronger collective action by the African Union (AU), regional bodies and the broader international community.

He expressed deep concern over escalating conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), highlighting in particular the devastating attacks in El Fasher, Darfur, which resulted in the deaths of civilians including women and children. These developments, he warned, threaten regional peace and require coordinated humanitarian and diplomatic responses.

Cooperation Against Terrorism in Cabo Delgado

A major focus of the BNC discussions was the ongoing threat of terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique. Lamola reaffirmed South Africa’s solidarity with Mozambique in confronting this challenge, noting that the two countries share a common security destiny.

“We remain committed to working with you in support of lasting solutions to terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado province. This is a threat we face together,” he said, echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s previous statements at earlier BNC sessions.

South Africa’s support includes participation in the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), intelligence cooperation, training, and strengthening border enforcement to prevent the movement of illicit arms and fighters.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared History and Liberation Struggle

Lamola paid tribute to the deep historical ties between South Africa and Mozambique, forged during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid. He cited Oliver Tambo’s famous words: “It is no simple physical proximity that unites us. What unites us is the geography of shared goals and shared dreams.”

He also honoured the legacy of the late Mozambican President Samora Machel, describing him as a “great revolutionary and pan-Africanist” whose sacrifices and leadership created the foundations for today’s strong bilateral relationship.

“As we meet here in Maputo, we honour his memory and the sacrifices of countless Mozambicans and South Africans whose struggles laid the foundations for the democratic and mutually beneficial relations we enjoy today,” Lamola said.

Expanding Economic, Infrastructure and Social Cooperation

Building on that heritage, Lamola said the shared responsibility now is to advance economic cooperation and improve the quality of life for citizens in both nations. Key priority areas identified at the BNC include:

Trade and investment expansion

Energy, gas and mining collaboration

Agriculture and food security partnerships

Infrastructure and transportation development

Health cooperation and pandemic preparedness

Cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges

He also noted that Mozambique remains South Africa’s largest trading partner on the continent, with strong two-way investment and over 300 South African businesses supporting jobs, skills transfer and local economic growth across Mozambique.

South Africa, he added, is committed to ensuring Mozambique benefits equally from this relationship, including through increased imports of Mozambican goods.

Africa’s Voice in the G20 and Global Governance

The meeting also reflected on South Africa’s recent G20 Presidency, which placed African development priorities — including debt sustainability, infrastructure financing, and climate justice — at the centre of global dialogue. Lamola stressed the need for African countries to continue speaking “with one voice” on global platforms and to advance a continental agenda guided by the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

A Call for Unity, Equality and Trust

Closing the session, Lamola thanked the Mozambican government for its warm hospitality and reaffirmed South Africa’s determination to build a regional order based on trust, equality, and cooperation for mutual benefit.

“Our intertwined histories and interconnected futures require that we deepen our partnerships and work collectively to secure peace, prosperity and stability for our people,” he said.