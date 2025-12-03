Swiss poll shows strong opposition to US trade deal

Left Menu

The deal, struck in mid-November, will cut the tariffs Switzerland faces from 39% to 15%, but nearly 7 in 10 Swiss residents surveyed said they opposed, or were inclined to oppose, the deal. If a referendum were held today, 45% of respondents would vote against the deal and 24% were likely to oppose it, a poll by Sotomo, published by newspaper Blick, found.

A clear majority of Swiss residents are critical of a preliminary trade deal struck with Washington, a poll showed on Wednesday, citing elements such as the entry of U.S. chicken and the free flow of data to the United States. The deal, struck in mid-November, will cut the tariffs Switzerland faces from 39% to 15%, but nearly 7 in 10 Swiss residents surveyed said they opposed, or were inclined to oppose, the deal.

If a referendum were held today, 45% of respondents would vote against the deal and 24% were likely to oppose it, a poll by Sotomo, published by newspaper Blick, found. "The clarity of the rejection is remarkable," Sotomo chief Michael Hermann told Blick. "The Swiss have a deep aversion to the powerful fully asserting their power."

Swiss voters were most critical of the idea that Switzerland would no longer restrict data flows to the U.S., with 80% of respondents saying such a concession went too far. The framework agreement includes a provision to explore mechanisms that promote interoperability between Swiss and U.S. privacy frameworks "with a view to facilitating secure cross-border transfers of data."

Around two-thirds of respondents opposed other elements, such as a proposal not to introduce a digital tax, duty-free imports of American meat, and a pledge by Swiss companies to invest $200 billion in the U.S. by the end of 2028. After the agreement was announced, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin rejected criticism of the accord, saying Switzerland had not made a deal with the devil. Switzerland expects the lower tariff rate will take effect in the first half of December. A final agreement must go through the Swiss parliament and could be put to the public in a referendum. The polling agency surveyed a representative sample of over 9,000 Swiss residents in late November.

