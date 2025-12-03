Maharashtra MPs Unite to Drive TB Mukt Bharat Mission Forward Under Nadda’s Lead

Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda convened a pivotal meeting titled “Parliamentarians Championing a TB Mukt Bharat”, bringing together Members of Parliament from Maharashtra on the sidelines of the Winter Session of Parliament. Held at the Press Conference Hall of New Maharashtra Sadan, the session aimed to strengthen political leadership in India’s nationwide movement toward eliminating tuberculosis.

Shri Nadda commended India’s significant strides in TB control, highlighting a remarkable 21% reduction in TB incidence between 2015 and 2024—nearly twice the global rate of decline. He noted that India’s 90% treatment success rate, as reported in the WHO Global TB Report 2025, places the nation ahead of the global average of 88%. Maharashtra, he emphasised, continues to be one of the strongest performing states under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, consistently improving detection, treatment, and patient support systems.

The Health Minister underscored India’s rapid technological advancements in TB screening and diagnostics. AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines and Truenat molecular tests have significantly accelerated early detection, enabling medical teams to reach remote and underserved areas with greater accuracy. He noted that targeted action is now being directed toward vulnerable populations such as migrant workers, tribal communities, and urban slum dwellers.

A key pillar of the campaign, Shri Nadda said, is the contribution of Nikshay Mitras—individuals, organisations, and institutions who adopt TB patients and provide nutritional, psychological, and financial support. Alongside this, the government's direct benefit transfers help patients meet essential nutritional requirements, reinforcing better treatment adherence. The Minister reiterated that Jan Bhagidari—active public participation—is the backbone of India’s TB elimination mission.

Parliamentarians from Maharashtra pledged renewed commitment to ramp up awareness campaigns, strengthen Ni-kshay Shivirs, and address stigma surrounding TB at the constituency level. They assured sustained supervision of district-level TB interventions to ensure high-quality care and increased community mobilisation through Jan Andolan. Many MPs also committed to expanding nutritional support, counselling services, and livelihood assistance for TB patients to ensure holistic recovery.

Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava outlined a series of policy innovations, including enhanced community screening mechanisms, nutrition-linked support models, and upgraded district-level monitoring for improved treatment outcomes. Additional Secretary and National Health Mission Mission Director, Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, provided an evidence-based overview of Maharashtra’s progress in notification rates, preventive therapy coverage, and treatment success—aligning with India’s goal of TB elimination ahead of global timelines.

This meeting built on last year’s sensitisation session for parliamentarians, during which several landmark initiatives were launched. Under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, major achievements include:

• Community-based screening, led by Ni-kshay Vahans with portable X-ray units to detect TB early.

• Upfront NAAT testing, enabling faster, more sensitive diagnosis, especially in high-risk and asymptomatic cases.

• Deep political engagement, with MPs inaugurating Ni-kshay Shivirs, enrolling as Ni-kshay Mitras, and encouraging widespread community participation through public outreach events.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Maharashtra’s parliamentarians reaffirmed their resolve to intensify action at the grassroots level, ensuring that political will translates into timely, transformative outcomes for India’s journey toward a TB-free future.