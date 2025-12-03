IRCTC Boosts Website Uptime, Tech Upgrades and Food Safety Measures: Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, informed the Lok Sabha that the IRCTC platform has demonstrated significant improvement in reliability and service delivery over the past year. From April 2025 to October 2025, the IRCTC website recorded an exemplary uptime of 99.98%, up from 99.86% during 2024–25, reflecting the success of Indian Railways’ continuous modernisation efforts.

Strengthening Digital Infrastructure and Cybersecurity

Indian Railways has undertaken multiple administrative and technological reforms to enhance user experience and prevent misuse. Administrative measures include:

Deactivation of suspicious or fraudulent user IDs

Filing complaints on the National Cyber Crime Portal for suspicious PNRs

Periodic revalidation of user IDs to maintain account integrity

On the technology front, IRCTC has deployed advanced system improvement measures such as:

Multiple layers of checks and validations to prevent misuse

Integration of a leading Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Use of an anti-BOT application equipped with cutting-edge technology

Regular third-party audits of IRCTC’s IT infrastructure

These efforts aim to ensure smooth and fair ticket booking by genuine users, especially during peak travel seasons.

E-Ticketing Now Dominates Rail Bookings

The Minister highlighted that over 87% of reserved tickets are now booked online, marking a major shift toward digital ticketing. While some complaints regarding failed transactions, delayed refunds or booking errors do surface, they are closely monitored to ensure swift redressal.

The IRCTC website and mobile apps function on API-based architecture, requiring minimal text-based data exchange with servers. This ensures faster response times, better load management and efficient performance even in regions with low network connectivity—benefiting rural users in particular.

The adoption of advanced CDN solutions, which distribute static content through global server networks, further enhances website speed and stability.

Continuous Capacity Expansion

Shri Vaishnaw reiterated that capacity enhancement and technology upgrades across Indian Railways are ongoing processes, undertaken based on resource availability and techno-economic feasibility. These digital improvements are expected to support heavier traffic loads and improve passenger satisfaction in the long run.

Ensuring Clean, Hygienic and High-Quality Food on Trains

Indian Railways caters approximately 58 crore meals annually, with an extremely low complaint rate of just 0.0008%. However, the Ministry remains proactive: over the past four years, fines amounting to ₹2.8 crore have been imposed following food-related complaints.

To ensure high standards of hygiene, quality and safety, a series of comprehensive measures have been implemented:

Meals prepared at designated Base Kitchens

Establishment of modern Base Kitchens at major hubs

Installation of CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring

Use of popular and branded ingredients such as quality oils, grains, spices and dairy products

Deployment of Food Safety Supervisors at Base Kitchens

Posting of IRCTC supervisors on board trains

QR codes on food packets revealing kitchen and packaging details

Regular deep cleaning and pest control in Base Kitchens and pantry cars

Mandatory FSSAI certification for all catering units

Routine food sampling and strict inspection mechanisms

Third-party hygiene audits for Base Kitchens and pantry cars

Surprise checks by Railway and IRCTC officials

Regular staff training on customer service, food hygiene, grooming and communication

Improved Passenger Feedback Mechanisms

To provide passengers an accessible, transparent, and efficient complaint redressal system, Indian Railways strengthened its grievance platform through the RailMadad Portal—a single-window system for lodging complaints and suggestions. The Minister stated that any food-quality complaint reported through RailMadad or other channels results in immediate and appropriate action against the concerned service provider.

Shri Vaishnaw reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to delivering safe, convenient and high-quality services across digital platforms and onboard facilities, ensuring a better travel experience for millions of passengers daily.