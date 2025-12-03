President Murmu Lauds Navy’s Role in Security and Blue Economy at Navy Day 2025

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, graced the Navy Day 2025 celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where she witnessed a powerful operational demonstration by the Indian Navy. The event, held on December 3, 2025, showcased India’s growing maritime capability, technological advancements, and strategic preparedness in the Indian Ocean Region.

Honouring Service, Sacrifice and Professional Excellence

Addressing naval personnel and dignitaries, President Murmu said that Navy Day honours the selfless service, valor and supreme sacrifice of the men and women of the Indian Navy. She emphasised that every citizen of India remains deeply indebted to naval personnel for defending the nation’s maritime interests with professionalism, discipline and patriotism. She commended them for upholding the highest traditions of service.

India’s Strategic Maritime Responsibility

The President highlighted that the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is one of the world’s most critical maritime spaces — a lifeline for global trade, shipping and energy flows. Situated at its centre, India carries a unique strategic responsibility.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to keeping the oceans open, secure, stable, and rules-based, she said the nation follows a cooperative approach inspired by the ancient ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family. India continues to promote shared awareness, maritime capacity building, and peaceful use of seas through partnerships with littoral nations.

Indian Navy: Guardian of the Seas

President Murmu said that the Indian Navy remains the principal guardian of India’s maritime sovereignty. Its roles span far beyond traditional defence:

Deterring threats and countering piracy

Securing India’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Ensuring free and safe navigation in busy sea lanes

Conducting anti-smuggling and surveillance missions

She noted that the Navy also symbolizes India’s humanitarian values. During crises across the IOR, from natural disasters to evacuations, the Navy has consistently acted as the first responder, supporting not only Indian citizens but also people from partner nations.

The President expressed confidence that the Navy’s expanding initiatives under the SAGAR vision (Security and Growth for All in the Region) will strengthen maritime domain awareness, enhance humanitarian aid readiness and ensure safety for the broader international maritime community.

Navy’s Key Role in Advancing the Blue Economy

President Murmu emphasised that India is increasingly unlocking the potential of the Blue Economy to drive sustainable development. The Navy contributes significantly by:

Securing vital sea routes

Safeguarding marine ecosystems and resources

Supporting maritime scientific research

Preventing illegal fishing, smuggling and trafficking

These efforts, she said, align with India’s vision of nurturing safe, sustainable and prosperous oceans.

Modernisation and Indigenous Capabilities

The President noted that modernisation and technological innovation remain central to enhancing the Navy’s combat readiness. She expressed satisfaction that the Indian Navy is now demonstrating strong capabilities to design and build complex platforms within India—including warships, submarines, and advanced maritime systems.

She said this progress reflects India’s growing self-reliance in defence and boosts the nation’s goal of creating a Viksit Bharat by 2047. She voiced confidence that the Navy will continue expanding indigenous technologies and strengthening the country’s maritime posture.

Navy Day 2025 thus stood as a testimony to India’s advancing maritime strength, regional leadership and vision for a secure and sustainable future across the Indian Ocean Region.