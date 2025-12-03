10 drug peddlers held in Jammu

Ten drug peddlers were arrested with different quantities of heroin from various parts of Jammu region on Wednesday, police said. Besides, a ''notorious'' drug peddler was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act) here, they said. A private car was intercepted at PCP Nomain near Katra in Reasi district, leading to the arrest of four peddlers including two women and recovery of 11.22 grams heroin, a police spokesman said. The accused were identified as Ajay Sharma, Vinay Singh, Sonia Dogra and Namita Dogra.

In Udhampur district, Ishfaq Majid, Umar Shafiq and Mohsin Aslam Khan were arrested when police intercepted their car and recovered 53.44 grams of heroin at Tikri, the spokesman said, adding the trio were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. A notorious drug peddler, Sonu Sharma alias "Jabbu" was arrested along with 5.43 grams of heroin from Bishnah area of Jammu, while two more drug peddlers, Noshad and Mohd Irfan, were arrested from Thanamandi and Manjakote areas of Rajouri and 5.25 grams of heroin and 3.04 grams of heroin were recovered from them, respectively, the police said.

Dheeraj Choudhary, a resident of Kothey Chohala village of R S Pura, was booked under PIT-NDPS Act on the orders of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, the spokesman said. He said Choudhary, a notorious drug peddler, was lodged in the district jail at Poonch after his detention.

