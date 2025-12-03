Congress leader booked for creating ruckus at polling booth in Nagpur district

Police on Wednesday said they have registered a case against Congress functionary Avantika Lekurwale and a dozen of her supporters for creating a ruckus at a polling centre in Nagpur district during local body elections.

The FIR against Lekurwale, an office-bearer of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, was filed at the Pardi police station in Nagpur city on a complaint of an election official.

According to election official Devanand Doye, at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, Lekurwale and her group of supporters entered a booth in Bidgaon Tarodi Khurd village under Kamthi taluka during polling and demanded that voting be stopped.

They were asked to leave the polling centre, but they refused and continued shouting, he said.

After Returning Officer Amit Ghadge intervened, they left the centre, but returned at 6 pm, causing chaos, according to the complaint.

Lekurwale, a former chairperson of the Nagpur Zilla Parishad Women and Child Welfare Committee, alleged bogus voting during the elections.

The case against her was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Representation of the People Act, police stated.

Elections to 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held across Maharashtra on Tuesday in the first phase of local body polls.

