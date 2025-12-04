Left Menu

1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, police say

The shooter went to the food court to find the victim, who was ordering food when the suspect appeared and opened fire, he said. Schools were locked down until police could determine that the suspect wasnt on foot in the community, Nader said.

04-12-2025
A man was killed in a targeted shooting at the food court at MGM National Harbor hotel and casino in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, police said.

Detectives were working to determine the circumstances, and Prince George's County Police Chief Chief George Nader said at a news conference that they are searching for the shooter, who was captured on video. Officers responded to the shooting just before Wednesday noon and found one victim, a man, who died, Nader said. The shooting was not random, he said. The shooter went to the food court to find the victim, who was ordering food when the suspect appeared and opened fire, he said. The shooter and victim did not exchange any words before the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooter fled in a car. Schools were locked down until police could determine that the suspect wasn't on foot in the community, Nader said. There is no active threat to the community, he said. Police initially said a second man had an apparent graze wound, but Nader later said no one else was injured.

