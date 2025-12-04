Ukraine's security service says all Sea Baby drones accounted for, none in Romania
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 01:29 IST
Ukraine's SBU security service said on Wednesday that all of its Sea Baby maritime drones engaged in operational tasks in the Black Sea region were accounted for, with none lost and none entering Romanian waters.
"None of the SBU's 'Sea Baby' drone systems entered Romanian territorial waters," a statement issued by the SBU's press service said.
Romania's Defence Ministry earlier said the Romanian military had blown up a maritime drone that was endangering navigation in the Black Sea and identified the drone as a Sea Baby, developed by Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Romania
- a Sea Baby
- Black Sea
- Defence Ministry
- Ukraine
- Romanian
- Sea Baby
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey says attacks on vessels in Black Sea 'very scary', impact safety and commerce
UPDATE 2-Romania says it destroys maritime drone in Black Sea
UPDATE 2-Turkey says 'very scary' attacks on Russia-linked tankers threaten Black Sea safety
Turkey discusses Black Sea safety with NATO after attacks on Russian ships
Romania says it neutralises maritime drone in Black Sea