Ukraine's security service says all Sea Baby drones accounted for, none in Romania

Ukraine's SBU security service said on Wednesday that all of its Sea Baby maritime drones engaged in operational tasks in the Black Sea region were accounted for, with none lost and none entering Romanian waters.

"None of the SBU's 'Sea Baby' drone systems entered Romanian territorial waters," a statement issued by the SBU's press service said.

Romania's Defence Ministry earlier said the Romanian military had blown up a maritime drone that was endangering navigation in the Black Sea and identified the drone as a Sea Baby, developed by Ukraine.

