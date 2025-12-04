Left Menu

Iraq says Khor Mor gas field attack carried out with two drones, perpetrators identified

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 04-12-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 02:15 IST
Iraq says Khor Mor gas field attack carried out with two drones, perpetrators identified
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's armed forces said on Wednesday that the attack last week on Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in the Kurdistan region, was carried out using two drones, one which hit the field and another which fell outside it.

Iraqi armed forces said the perpetrators behind the attack had been identified, and described them as "outlawed elements."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industrials, banks lift European shares higher

Industrials, banks lift European shares higher

Global
2
Billionaires are inheriting record levels of wealth, UBS report finds

Billionaires are inheriting record levels of wealth, UBS report finds

 Global
3
Aid workers stand trial in Greece on migrant smuggling charges

Aid workers stand trial in Greece on migrant smuggling charges

 Greece
4
TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025