Iraq says Khor Mor gas field attack carried out with two drones, perpetrators identified

Iraq's armed forces said on Wednesday that the attack last week on Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in the Kurdistan region, was carried out using two drones, one which hit the field and another which fell outside it.

Iraqi armed forces said the perpetrators behind the attack had been identified, and described them as "outlawed elements."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)