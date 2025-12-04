US halted plans to sanction Chinese spy agency to maintain trade truce, FT says
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:02 IST
The United States has halted plans to impose sanctions on China's ministry of state security over a massive cyber spying campaign to avoid derailing a trade truce struck by both countries this year, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- China
Advertisement