New Compassionate Stillbirth Registration Process Underway to Support Grieving Families

The Government has begun work to make the process of registering a stillbirth more compassionate, culturally sensitive, and supportive, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has announced. The reform comes after years of feedback from bereaved parents who found the existing process distressing and inappropriate.

Current System Adds Pain During an Already Traumatic Time

Under New Zealand law, stillbirths must be officially registered. However, families have long been required to use the same Birth Registration (BRO) form on the SmartStart website—designed for parents celebrating the arrival of a healthy newborn. Many grieving parents have described the experience as deeply painful, with the language, prompts, and pathways reinforcing their loss.

“For too long, families have had no choice but to complete stillbirth registrations through the same online process designed for parents welcoming home a healthy newborn. That’s not good enough,” Minister Doocey said. He stressed that parents have repeatedly shared how the current process “adds unnecessary pain at an already traumatic and distressing time.”

New, Sensitive Registration Pathway Through Whetūrangitia

To address these concerns, Health New Zealand is partnering with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) to create a new stillbirth registration pathway through Whetūrangitia—a dedicated online space created to support families experiencing baby loss.

Whetūrangitia provides resources, cultural guidance, grief support information, and links to specialised services. It was intentionally built with compassion, sensitivity, and cultural safety at its core, particularly acknowledging Māori and Pasifika concepts of baby loss, mourning, and remembrance.

“Enabling parents to complete a stillbirth registration through this site means they can engage with a process that acknowledges their loss and helps connect them with appropriate services and support,” Mr Doocey said.

What the New System Will Change

The redesigned process will:

Remove standard birth-celebratory language that parents found distressing

Provide grief-informed guidance throughout the registration

Connect families directly to relevant support networks, including counselling, cultural services, and remembrance resources

Offer a more streamlined, sensitive, and trauma-aware digital experience

Health NZ will fund DIA to develop the new technical system, ensuring it aligns seamlessly with existing Whetūrangitia support materials.

A Small but Meaningful Change Toward Compassionate Care

Minister Doocey emphasised the importance of treating grieving parents with dignity.

“We’re committed to making sure parents who lose a baby are met with dignity, care, and the right support at every step,” he said. “This change is a simple but meaningful way to reduce harm and show compassion at one of the most difficult times in someone’s life.”

Further updates will be released as development progresses, with the goal of giving families a gentler, more supportive experience during an unimaginable loss.